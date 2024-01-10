WATCH: Truck driver loses control and ploughs into block of flats in Cato Manor, Durban

A truck driver was seriously injured after he lost control of his vehicle and ploughed into a block of flats in Cato Manor. The accident took place at around 7.30am on Tuesday morning.

Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said paramedics arrived on scene to find chaos as a single truck had somehow lost control negotiating a corner and crashed through a fence, crashing into a block of flats. “Paramedics found the driver severely entrapped in the wreckage and immediately the Durban Fire Department and the Netcare911 Rescue Unit were called to assist,” Jamieson said.

“While Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise the man, together with EMRS Paramedics, the rescue continued.” Jamieson said after approximately an hour later, the patient was cut free from the wreckage using the Jaws of Life. “He was carefully removed from the truck before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required,” he said.

“One occupant inside the flats at the time had sustained moderate injuries and was stabilised on scene before being transported to a nearby hospital by ALS Paramedics.” Jamieson said at this stage, the events leading up to the crash are unknown, however the SA Police Service (SAPS) were on scene and will be investigating further. Paramedics assist a patient Inside the flat. Picture: ALS Paramedics. In another accident, a woman was killed in a horror crash on the M4 Ruth First Highway on Tuesday afternoon.