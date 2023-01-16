Eskom postpones load shedding briefing following urgent meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa

Eskom has postponed its media briefing scheduled to have taken place this afternoon due to an urgent meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Earlier on Monday, Eskom issued a notice that a virtual meeting to update the country on system challenges was to take place at 5pm.

Eskom Group CEO André de Ruyter was due to provide an update. However, just before 3.30pm, Eskom said the briefing would not take place. “Unfortunately, Eskom has had to postpone this afternoon’s media briefing due to emergency engagements with the president. While we aim to hold the media briefing as soon as possible, the date and time can only be confirmed once meetings with the president are concluded,” said Eskom spokesperson, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha.

He added Eskom would in the meantime publish a power alert with regards to the stages of load shedding. The latest developments come as the country is grappling with Stage 6 load shedding. According to the utility, it was forced to implement a higher level of load shedding following the breakdown of 11 generators at Camden, Duvha, Grootvlei, Hendrina, Kendal, Kriel, Majuba and Matla amounting to 5 084MW. Load shedding is wreaking havoc around the country with many businesses. In some areas, residents have complained their power did not return after load shedding.

