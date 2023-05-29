Eskom tight-lipped over CEO shortlist

Eskom has declined to comment on its final shortlist as it continues to search for its group chief executive.
In a short statement via WhatsApp, Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena, said the group have been receiving queries regarding some “leaked information” regarding the GCE final shortlist.
"Eskom is concerned about this and dissociates itself from such. Secondly, we would like to confirm that the information regarding the shortlist of the candidates for the GCE position has not been communicated,“ Mokwena said.
She added that as a principle, Eskom does not provide details of the candidates until it has made the appointment.
“This is because discretion and confidentiality is essential when hiring executive candidates. We can confirm at this stage that we have concluded the interviews and will announce the successful candidate at the appropriate time," Mokwena said.
In February, Eskom appointed Calib Cassim into the hotseat on an interim basis. Cassim previously served as Eskom chief financial officer in November 2018 after serving as the group's acting CFO from July 2017.
Cassim's appointment came days after former CEO André de Ruyter announced his resignation.
At the time, Eskom said following the convening of a special board meeting, the Eskom board and De Ruyter reached a mutual agreement to curtain his notice period.
"The board further resolved that Mr De Ruyter will not be required to serve the balance of his notice period but that he will be released from his position with immediate effect," the statement read.
Meanwhile, Eskom said it expects to resume wage increase negotiations with trade unions in June.
This after the power utility and unions, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and Solidarity, concluded three rounds of negotiations without reaching agreement, The Government Communication and Information System reported.
“As a custom, the negotiations take place over three sessions of three days each. However, this year, all parties agreed to hold a fourth round of negotiations on June 13 and 14, 2023, with the view that there are prospects of reaching a settlement at the Central Bargaining Forum (CBF).
IOL