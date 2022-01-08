eThekwini closes 7 beaches over e-coli concerns

City spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said that in the interest of public safety they have closed access at South Beach, North Beach, Bay of Plenty, Suncoast Beach, Country Club Beach and Umgeni Beach.

He said the levels of this bacteria have been compounded by the unceasing vandalism of one of the city's sewerage pump stations, and abnormal heavy rains that are washing waste from multitudes of informal settlements along the uMngeni River into the water course.

"The city sincerely apologises for the inconvenience this decision is going to cause. It is doing everything in its power to get E-coli levels to acceptable standards.

The public would be informed when the beaches are to be re-opened," he said.