The City has restricted access to seven beaches in Durban following concerns over e-coli levels in the water. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African news Agency(ANA)
eThekwini closes 7 beaches over e-coli concerns

By Se-Anne Rall Time of article published 1h ago

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has closed seven beaches following concerns over e-coli.

City spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said that in the interest of public safety they have closed access at South Beach, North Beach, Bay of Plenty, Suncoast Beach, Country Club Beach and Umgeni Beach.

He said the levels of this bacteria have been compounded by the unceasing vandalism of one of the city's sewerage pump stations, and abnormal heavy rains that are washing waste from multitudes of informal settlements along the uMngeni River into the water course.

"The city sincerely apologises for the inconvenience this decision is going to cause. It is doing everything in its power to get E-coli levels to acceptable standards.

The public would be informed when the beaches are to be re-opened," he said.

On Thursday, beaches along the Durban north coast were re-opened for bathing following a pollution threat.

