eThekwini gets green light to reopen uMhlanga beaches after E. coli concerns

Johannesburg – The eThekwini Municipality has reopened the uMhlanga Main and uMhlanga Bronze beaches after receiving the green light on Christmas Day. The beaches were initially reopened three weeks ago but had to be closed due to a spike in E. coli levels.

The two beaches were reopened on December 1 for swimming following closures due to sewage pollution, after water quality tests showed that the E. coli levels had dropped significantly. A week later the beaches were closed again after subsequent tests of the water revealed that they was not safe as E. coli readings were still high. eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: “The decision to re-open the beaches was taken after results from the latest rounds of water testing confirmed that the water quality was at an acceptable standard and safe for swimming.”

Other beaches that are open for swimming are: Point, Ushaka, Addington, South, Wedge, North, Bay of Plenty, Battery, Country Club, Brighton, Reunion, Pipeline, Toti Main and Warner. “The municipality is continuously monitoring water quality at all beaches to ensure the safety of residents and visitors,” said Mayisela.

