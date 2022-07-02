eThekwini Municipality adds 49 more trucks to waste management fleet

Durban - eThekwini Municipality on Friday unveiled 49 additional waste collection vehicles in the hopes of accelerating and improving waste collection in the City. Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said in 2019 the municipality took a decision to invest over R500 million for a period of three years to implement the waste management strategy in eThekwini.

He said the strategy encompasses the procurement of new fleet, identification of new landfill sites and, insourcing of solid waste employees, particularly in uMlazi. Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda in one of the trucks. Picture: Supplied

“In October last year, we unveiled the first tranche of 59 vehicles at a cost of R170 million and today we are excited to unveil 47 additional units to accelerate delivery and improve waste collection and management in eThekwini at a cost of R213 million across the different fleet categories,” Kaunda said. He added that this additional fleet will support the City to provide a more responsive waste service and will improve reliability in the level of service provided to ratepayers.

Officials officially cutting the ribbon. Picture: Supplied "Apart from procuring the fleet, the municipality has also embarked on an intensive education campaign targeted at all members of the community to create awareness about the importance of keeping their environment clean. In addition, the City has procured a new landfill site in Ntshongweni which is the third pillar of our waste management strategy. This facility will be completed towards the end of 2024, and it has a lifespan of 75 years," he said.