eThekwini Municipality confirms the re-opening of 22 city-managed beaches

On Tuesday, the city confirmed that only Warner Beach remains closed.

Twenty-two eThekwini Municipality-run beaches in Durban are open to the public.

"All beaches were recently closed after the Natal Sharks Board advised the city to do so. This was because of murky water full of logs and unsafe objects following recent heavy rains," said city spokesperson Gugu Sisilana.

She added that the downpour caused shark nets at most beaches to break, making beaches unsafe for bathing.

However, doubt has been cast on whether beaches could face closure again in the coming days following recent heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal.