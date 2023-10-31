eThekwini Municipality confirms the re-opening of 22 city-managed beaches

Twenty-two eThekwini Municipality-run beaches in Durban are open to the public.
On Tuesday, the city confirmed that only Warner Beach remains closed.
"All beaches were recently closed after the Natal Sharks Board advised the city to do so. This was because of murky water full of logs and unsafe objects following recent heavy rains," said city spokesperson Gugu Sisilana.
She added that the downpour caused shark nets at most beaches to break, making beaches unsafe for bathing.
However, doubt has been cast on whether beaches could face closure again in the coming days following recent heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal.
Speaking to IOL, Sisilana said they did want to pre-empt further decisions.
“We will not pre-empt but rather we will wait for advise from the Natal Sharks Board. As things stand, they have advised the municipality that shark nets have been installed and beaches are safe for bathing, hence our statement issued today,” she said.
Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service is predicting a cloudy morning for parts of the province with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in areas, except the south of the province.
IOL