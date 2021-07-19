eThekwini Municipality resumes more services

DURBAN - ETHEKWINI Municipality has resumed more services today following last week’s unrest. Refuse Collection Services Resumes

Refuse collection and street sweeping services will resume as of 19th July. Residents are requested to take out their refuse bags on their scheduled collection days. Landfill and garden sites will also re-open. Details of categories of waste that are accepted in the different sites are outlined on the Municipal Website. The City would like to thank all the stakeholders who are participating in the clean-up operations that are taking place. Sizakala Customer Service Centres

ALL Sizakala Customer Centres will be in operation except for centres at Umlazi Mega City, KwaMnyandu, Ntuzuma and KwaMashu. These centres were destroyed during the unrest. All centres will operate with a full staff complement except for the Craigieburn Centre which will have limited services available. Centres will be open from 07h30 – 16h00.

Public Transport The municipal bus service will be operational, but the Durban Transport service will be operating a “B timetable”, which is a school holiday schedule due to schools being closed. Bus operations will start at 4am. All areas will be operational except for routes operating via Phoenix eg. Mount Edgecombe, Mahatma Ghandi Hospital. The Umhlanga service will be diverted not to operate via Phoenix.

The Dial-a Ride service is not operational yet. It is expected to resume later in the week. Durban Fresh Produce Market Operating The Durban Fresh Produce Market has opened its doors for trading as of 16 July and will continue operating as per normal from 05h00 to 09h30.

Water and Sanitation All Water and Sanitation services will resume tomorrow and the Call Centre will be fully operational. Residents are advised to contact the Call Centre number: 080 131 3013 or EWS WhatsApp number 073 1483 477 for more information on water supply and sanitation related enquiries or services. Parks, Recreation and Culture

All PRC Municipal facilities will remain closed for public use until further notice as per level 4 lockdown regulations. Beaches EThekwini Central and Southern Beaches are closed to the public until further notice. This is because the shark nets are not being serviced due to the unrest.

The beaches north of the Umgeni estuary up to the Tongaat River are also closed due to the contamination of the uMhlanga estuary. The public will be advised when it is safe to use the beaches. Development and Planning All Development and Planning offices, including those in Sizakala Centres awill be operational.

Human Settlements All public facing offices of the Human Settlements Unit are expected to open in the CBD, regional offices and Sizakala Centres. EThekwini Primary Healthcare Facilities (Clinics)