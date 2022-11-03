eThekwini Municipality spent R40m on fuel in first 6 months of 2022, says DA

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality reportedly spent over R40 million on fuel between January and June 2022. This is according to DA eThekwini deputy caucus leader, Mzamo Billy.

He said between June 2021 and July this year, the City spent a total of R73.6m on fuel. Billy was speaking to IOL following the arrest of three men for allegedly siphoning hundreds of litres of fuel from Durban Solid Waste trucks. IOL reported that on Friday, police were called to a property in Cardin Close in Bonela where they recovered 130 litres of diesel.

Acting on a tip-off, the officers proceeded to the property where they found three men. Police arrested the men, Neavashen Pillay, Ugen Chetty and Nevolin Chetty, after they were found with two hosepipes and three empty 25L containers. It is alleged that DSW trucks would be seen leaving the property at various times. It is further alleged that the trio and a fourth man who managed to evade arrest, would siphon the diesel from the trucks.

“This arrest raises serious concerns about whether the millions spent on fuelling crucial service delivery vehicles is really for the benefit of the people of eThekwini or is just another cash cow for the corrupt?” he said. Billy said the arrests come at a time when the unit is marred by serious allegations of mismanagement which include issues around pay for overtime. “There are also concerns around the continuous breakdown of the refuse collection fleet which has severely affected the collection of rubbish in the city. This has been exacerbated by the frequent staff protests demanding to overtime work.

“In addition to this, there’s been the sudden resignation of the department head, Raymond Rampersad, raising further suspicions about the stability of the department," he said. Billy added that all these matters are a clear indication that the ailing unit has been hijacked by mafias hellbent on collapsing this crucial component of the City. “These arrests also confirm the DA’s view that DSW is severely compromised and has deliberately been broken by the ANC and current Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda by turning a blind eye to the problems that have existed since former mayor Zandile Gumede, who is currently in court with others including ANC councillors for allegedly looting this department of over R400m," Billy said.