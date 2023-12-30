eThekwini ratepayers against debt relief programme after municipal billing error

The eThekwini Ratepayers Protest Movement (EPRM) says it is against the debt relief programme proposed by the eThekwini Municipality after it decided to claim back money from ratepayers lost through what it called a technical error. A technical error that allegedly went on for years.

“We note with serious concern that some political party office-bearers are advising residents to enter into debt payment agreements as a remedy for these charges. This advice is completely prejudicial and absurd, misleading our clients,” the EPRM said on Saturday. By suggesting debt relief, the City is failing to address the fact that the error can happen again and residents will once again have to go into debt because of a technical ineptitude, EPRM chairman Asad Gaffar told IOL. Earlier this month, IOL reported that the almost 50,000 residents affected by the technical blunder resulted in the municipality asking residents to pay back for 216 kilolitres of water.

Residents who initially qualified for six kilolitres free water through the municipal law were asked to pay for the water. Residents whose homes were valued at R250,000 and below qualified for the benefit. The City, however, failed to notify the affected residents that the property valuation had increased and, thus, they no longer qualified for the free water.

In November, eThekwini sent utility bills to 49,000 residents, telling them it wanted the money for the free water for a period of three years, from 2020 to 2023. But this was met with resistance from fed-up residents. Gaffer said it is “disgusting” that the City would ask for the money back, after it failed to pick up the error on their system over the years.

Gaffar said some of the affected residents were given free water as far back as 2010. “For 13 years, they did not pick up the technical error, and now they expect these poor and elderly residents to foot the bill for them,” Gaffar said. The municipality suggested that the 49,000 affected residents visit the customer care centre if they have a problem.

“As a result of the error and as long as customers come forward, they will not be disconnected from services or charged interest retrospectively. “Additionally, the current debt relief programme is also available for those seeking assistance with debt for more than 90 days. “The debt relief programme ends on December 31, 2023, and interested consumers can visit their nearest Sizakala Centre,” eThekwini Municipality said.