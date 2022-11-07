Everything you need to know about the Sonia and Matthew Booth affair and the cheesecake that vanished in the morning

Durban - "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned" and in today's context one could say "social media is where scorned women go to vent". On Monday night, Sonia Booth took to her social media accounts to expose her husband's alleged cheating.

Story continues below Advertisement

She detailed how she hired a private investigator and used her car’s tracking device to expose the affair. She also revealed how her husband, former footballer and football pundit Matthew Booth, baked a cheesecake, but by the morning, the cake was gone. She said he’d made it for his alleged lover.

Sonia further tagged both Booth and the other woman in some of her posts, and revealed that the woman, a fitness guru, had her own husband. In a series of posts, the author and former model “exposed” the alleged relationship between her ex-footballer husband and another woman. She claimed that the affair started on Valentine's Day.

Story continues below Advertisement

When Booth returned home, the alleged mistress sent him a gift of Gucci Guilty perfume, Sonia revealed. Sonia also posted a video of her husband, who is a pundit on Supersport, saying on a TV broadcast that every day was Valentine's Day in the Booth household. However, she revealed that her Tracker has since revealed that he had picked up his alleged mistress on that very morning.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sonia said the Tracker also revealed that her husband and the woman had spent the night in Polokwane and the woman was dropped off the next day. A bank statement also showed purchases of flowers and expensive lunch dates in Illovo, Sandton. There were also trips to Pietermaritzburg and Umhlanga, allegedly, using Sonia’s car.

📷 Credit: my Private Investigator, he followed them in Polokwane, Pietermaritzburg and Umhlanga https://t.co/om8D8dHVfL — I was Sonia before Booth! (@SoniaBoothZA) November 7, 2022 She also shared how her husband made cheesecake on the night of their son's birthday but when they woke up, the cheesecake was gone. 2 weeks ago I noticed cheesecake ingredients in the fridge and the boys got excited. On the 3rd of Nov (the eve of Nate's bday) @MatthewBoothZA bakes...at night, I was fast asleep already. — I was Sonia before Booth! (@SoniaBoothZA) November 7, 2022 Sonia said she met the alleged side chick's husband where certain things started making sense about Booth and the woman's whereabouts. The husband said she ate Booth’s cheesecake and expressed to Sonia that it was delicious.