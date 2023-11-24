Forget ho ho ho, it’s woe woe woe as load shedding to continue through festive season

Whatever your plans this festive season, make sure to keep an eye out for when your area will be lights out! During an oversight visit to Medupi and Matimba power stations this week, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, said load shedding will continue throughout the festive season.

On Wednesday at 3am, the utility implemented Stage 4 load shedding due to insufficient emergency reserves and generation capacity as a result of four units not returning to service as planned. Speaking during the visit, Ramokgopa said Eskom will struggle to keep the lights on after two of its biggest power stations, Matimba and Medupi, were impacted by breakdowns and design defects.

Last year, there was an explosion at Medupi that led to the dismissal of two employees. He said Eskom will ramp up units to 7,000 MW.