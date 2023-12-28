The bodies of four people who were missing after the devastating floods in Ladysmith have been recovered. The bodies include a father, his toddler son and a man and woman.

Emergency workers have been hard at work looking for 12 people who were missing since the floods on Christmas Eve, which claimed at least six people’s lives. Heavy rains resulted in the Bellspuit river, which runs under the Mbonontathu bridge, bursting its banks. This caused water to overflow onto the N11 road near the Limit Hill robots, in Ladysmith Town.

This resulted in severe damage to infrastructure, and several vehicles were swept away. As the search for the missing victims entered day five, emergency workers found two people on Thursday morning. IPSS Medical Search and Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said the body of a man and a toddler boy were found.

She said all the missing victims from the Caravan Park have been found. “The outstanding victims are from the vehicles washed away.” On Wednesday, the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, visited the families of those who lost loved ones.

“We met with the families of the victims and reassured them that government will provide full support during this distressing period” said MEC Sithole-Moloi Search and rescue teams have been intensified and will work tirelessly in their efforts to find the missing victims. "As a department, we have been providing assistance to all the affected families.

“We wish to assure the affected families that we will stand by them throughout this difficult period. Counselling services will be made available, and preparations for the burials of those who have passed away are under way. “Moreover, we want to assure the families that we will exert every effort to locate those who are still missing.” The South African Police Services (SAPS) have been approached for comment.