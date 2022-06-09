Gift of Givers installs 15 boreholes in Tongaat amid ongoing water woes

Durban – To ease the ongoing water issues in Tongaat, Gift of the Givers have installed 15 boreholes in the area. The boreholes which have been placed at schools and temple yards, yield between 1 500 and 7 200 litres of water per hour.

This week will mark two months that some residents have been without running water. Residents have held two protests calling for running water. While some residents have had relief last week, to date there are still some areas without water. Martyn Landmann, from Gift of the Givers, said the boreholes have been installed all over so that communities can access water easily.

He said there are signs warning people that the water cannot be used for consumption. “The water has been sent to Talbot for testing.” Landmann said they were in the process of connecting tanks to boreholes to school toilets.

“Many schools have to close early because there is no water for flushing of toilets and basic hygiene needs. “We are hoping that this is remedied soon.” Umzinto will also be getting boreholes.

Director of Gift of the Givers, Imtiaz Sooliman said: “There is virtually no potable water available through the conventional water management system given the destruction of the Tongaat water plant. Gift of the Givers has delivered bottled water, is paying fuel towards water tankers that do daily deliveries, have drilled 15 boreholes for public use, cleaned out some existing boreholes and starting to erect JoJo tanks. The desperation is obvious, manifested through ongoing protests. Water is not available for daily drinking, washing, ablution, taking of medication and of course economic activity.” Sooliman said Gift of the Givers had visited sites in Marianhill, Pinetown, Umzinto and parts of South Coast desperately in need of water even before the floods. IOL