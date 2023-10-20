Hazelmere water plant shutdown to affect supply

UMngeni-uThukela Water said this week that the Hazelmere Water Treatment Plant in Verulam, north of Durban, will be shut down from Friday to Monday to undergo maintenance. Newly appointed spokesperson for the water authority, Siyabonga Maphumulo, said parts of the ILembe District Municipality, the eThekwini Municipality and the Siza Water concession area will be affected by the shutdown.

Siza Water is a private organisation that supplies areas in northern KwaZulu-Natal, like Ballito, with water. The above-mentioned areas receive its bulk water supply from the Hazelmere water treatment facility. The facility is around eight kilometres away from the Hazelmere Dam.

Maphumulo said the shutdown is meant for the isolation and cleaning of a clarifier. “The three day shutdown will start on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 1am until the morning of Monday, October 23, 2023 at 6am. “While water will continue to be pumped normally and reservoir water levels will continually be monitored during this time, there may be some reduction in supply and pressure,” Maphumulo said.

In iLembe, the Avondale and Ndwedwe areas will be affected. In the eThekwini Municipality, Waterloo, Verulam and La Mercy will be affected. In addition to the Hazelmere shutdown, Umngeni-uThukela will temporarily shut down the pipeline to La Mercy Reservoir from 8am to 4pm on Friday.