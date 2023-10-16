Appeal for tankers as water flow gets going in the north

Durban — Opposition parties in eThekwini Municipality have appealed to the City to ensure that all residents affected by water cuts are supplied with water by water tankers constantly and equitably, and not only those who are connected to receive water during the crises. This after the City announced that water had started flowing to homes in most areas in the northern region following interventions by eThekwini Municipality and uMngeni-uThukela Water.

IFP eThekwini caucus leader councillor Mdu Nkosi said that people knew that eThekwini had water problems. He asked whether there were any water supply means, by water tankers, to supply those still affected. DA councillor Yogis Govender said that the system was struggling to recover. “Umngeni-Uthukela Water, which is responsible for supplying the Durban Heights Treatment Works, reported lower outflows than normal, resulting in extended recovery periods.

“Only after an emergency meeting called by the DA councillors and head of water did they decide to aid our local reservoirs by closing inlets to the City’s reservoirs on Saturday night. “Although all reservoir outlets were closed, some consumers in the high-level zones of Phoenix 2 and Phoenix 4 reservoirs will still receive water due to direct supply from the bulk trunk main,” Govender stated. eThekwini Municipality's acting head of water operations Jabulani Mayise said all water reservoirs around the city were filling up.

He thanked residents for their patience and understanding around the recent water disruptions that had impacted residential areas around the city. Speaking during an interview on Newzroom Afrika, Mayise said: “We would like to issue an apology to the residents for the inconveniences caused by the water cuts when the water pipes were isolated during maintenance work.” Mayise added that the City was en route to bringing the water supplies back to normality throughout the metro, and urged the residents to report any leakages they might experience in their areas.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said: “The City’s reservoirs have exceeded the 50% mark after Umngeni-uThukela Water increased the inflows and outflows at Durban Heights Water Treatment Works to enable reservoirs downstream to fill up speedily. “With this improvement, reservoir outlets have been opened from this morning and some residents are now receiving water,” Sisilana said. Sisilana added that the main command reservoirs, such as Umhlanga 2, Sunningdale tower and Trenance 1 and 3, were still recovering.

“As an interim measure, residents are being supplied with water tankers,” Sisilana said. Some of the affected eThekwini residents took to Facebook. Zentathu Zee Zee cried, “Jesus, I was hoping that maybe midnight water will be back.”