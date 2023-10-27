Hello, I come back! Pick n Pay confirms countrywide restock of Redro Fish Spread and Peck’s Anchovette

South Africans are rejoicing. Well, we’ve BEEN rejoicing since the Boks beat France and England, and Bongani Mbonambi was cleared to play - but now we are celebrating a win of a different kind. Major retailer, Pick n Pay this week announced that childhood bread spread favourites, Redro Firsh Spread and Peck’s Anchovette are back in stock.

Last year, IOL reported that the two iconic fish paste brands were discontinued. At the time, Mandy Murphy, the category manager of foods at PepsiCo SSA, said they made the decision to discontinue production of their Redro and Peck’s fish paste products towards the end of 2021. Murphy said the decision was part of PepsiCo SSA's ongoing portfolio review.

The decision left Mzansi in its feels. But ... this week, Pick n Pay announced that the beloved bread spreads were back in stock. According to Pick n Pay, Redro and Peck’s Anchovette is now available in over 50 Pick n Pay’s across the Western Cape and will be available in stores nationwide within the next two weeks.

In response to a query from IOL, the retailer said the products will be exclusive to Pick n Pay stores. Pick n Pay chief marketing officer, Andrew Mills said all Pick n Pay stores nationwide should receive their stock within the next two weeks. “And, should die-hard fish paste fans feel a craving hit immediately after hearing the news, both products will be available to purchase on Pick n Pay asap! or Mr D – for delivery within an hour – once it is in stores,” Mills said.

“We are really delighted to bring the taste of nostalgia back by reintroducing these beloved classics. We're dedicated to bringing customers not just groceries, but moments of joy and cherished memories through the products we offer.”