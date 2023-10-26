SA Rugby welcomes World Rugby decision “SA Rugby has noted World Rugby’s announcement concerning their investigation into an incident arising from the Rugby World Cup semi-final and welcomes the decision that no further action will be taken,” SA Rugby said in a statement. “Any form of racism is abhorrent to SA Rugby and the Springbok team whose purpose is to do everything in its power to assist in uniting our diverse and multicultural nation.”

Mbonambi, who is also the team’s vice-captain, maintained his innocence throughout a difficult week, as the team prepared for the final. “Bongi Mbonambi is an experienced, respected and decorated Test player and, needless to say, denied the allegations from the outset. SA Rugby has absolute faith in the honesty and integrity of Bongi,” they added. “The team’s focus remains, as it has throughout the week, on Saturday’s match against New Zealand.”