SA Rugby and the Springboks have welcomed the decision not to pursue further action against Bongi Mbonambi after the hooker was cleared after being accused of using a racial slur.
World Rugby launched an investigation into Mbonambi after the England loose forward Tom Curry complained to New Zealand referee Ben O'Keeffe that the hooker called him a “white c***” during their Rugby World Cup semi-final last Saturday.
But in a bizarre twist in the Mbonambi-Curry saga, it was reported that the alleged incident apparently stems from a Test match in November 2022 between the Springboks and England at Twickenham in November 2022.
But, despite the deep disappointment in the England camp, the investigation turned up nothing and Mbonambi is free to play in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks.
SA Rugby welcomes World Rugby decision
“SA Rugby has noted World Rugby’s announcement concerning their investigation into an incident arising from the Rugby World Cup semi-final and welcomes the decision that no further action will be taken,” SA Rugby said in a statement.
“Any form of racism is abhorrent to SA Rugby and the Springbok team whose purpose is to do everything in its power to assist in uniting our diverse and multicultural nation.”
Mbonambi, who is also the team’s vice-captain, maintained his innocence throughout a difficult week, as the team prepared for the final.
“Bongi Mbonambi is an experienced, respected and decorated Test player and, needless to say, denied the allegations from the outset. SA Rugby has absolute faith in the honesty and integrity of Bongi,” they added.
“The team’s focus remains, as it has throughout the week, on Saturday’s match against New Zealand.”