Friday, September 30, 2022

Here are the Durban beaches that are safe for swimming

File picture: Marilyn Bernard

Published 1h ago

Durban – With blue skies and sunshine on the cards for Durban this weekend, the municipality has announced the reopening of some beaches.

This, according to eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela, is because the water quality at these beaches has improved.

“The city has taken a decision to open some beaches following an improvement in water quality. A team of experts recently tested water from the beaches and results confirmed that water is now at an acceptable standard,” he said.

Mayisela said the municipality was monitoring the water quality at all beaches to ensure the safety of residents and tourists.

“The city apologises for any inconvenience caused and appeals to the public to bear with it, as it is doing everything in its power to have all beaches ultimately open,” he said.

Where CAN you swim/surf/fish

Bay of Plenty Beach

North Beach

Wedge Beach

Ushaka Beach

Umgababa

Umkomaas

Brighton

Treasure Beach

Where you CANNOT swim/surf

Isipingo

Ansteys

Amanzimtoti Main

Warner

Garvies

Baggies

Reunion

Winklespruit

Earlier this week, mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the city was fast-tracking the replacement and repairs of flood-damaged infrastructure and would optimise the maintenance of existing infrastructure that was responsible for pollution of the environment, rivers and oceans.

“The floods in April and the heavy rains in May affected various water and sanitation infrastructure. Various sanitation pump stations and treatment works were left in a very poor state due to storm damage and are non-functional. This led to the environment being polluted,” he said.

He added that the much-needed repairs to damaged infrastructure, especially the sewerage system, was imperative to ensure the contamination of rivers and beaches was stopped.

He said it was important to ensure beaches were opened and safe in the run-up to the festive season and school holidays.

