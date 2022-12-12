Home Affairs vibe? 15 000 people queue at Kentucky Town in Durban over four days

Durban - Thousands of people stood for hours outside KFC’s Kentucky Town over the weekend to get a taste of their limited-edition menu. However since the pop-up store opened its doors on Thursday, KFC said they recorded between 4000 and 5000 people coming through the doors every day.

Social media was abuzz as pictures of the crowd surfaced. There were mixed reactions to the menu, which included the launch of the KZN-inspired Kentucky Chow, which is similar to Durban’s bunny chow. People flooded their social media timelines with videos of them tasting the items.

But despite the negative and positive reactions, one thing was clear from the crowds: people wanted to taste it for themselves. The pop-up store will be open until December 18. Apart from KFC Chow, other items on the menu include the Zinger Naan, Doughnut Zinger Burger, KFC Chachos (like nachos), Kentucky Fried Oreos, Spicy Chicken Skins and Dunked Wings in Ghost Pepper or Honey, Ginger Soy.

One of those who braved the queues was a Durban father who stood for almost four hours to get his hands on the items. Durban lawyer Krishen Shah told IOL that he stood in the queue from around 4pm and only got to the till by 8pm. He forked out about R600 for his family of four and they managed to try most of the items.

Shah described the bunny as different. “The bunny was different, but not something I’d rush to order again… but my daughter enjoyed it. For me the KFC skins was the best.” Shah said this was a hype and his family had decided to be part of it.

“My feet were really stuffed up at the end,” laughed Shah. “The highlight for me was watching the look on people’s face when they saw the queues, their jaws dropped. Some couples even made a date out of it.”