Homeowner in Tongaat wall collapse that claimed lives of mum and son was ordered to stop construction weeks before fatal incident

DURBAN - ETHEKWINI MAYOR, Mxolisi Kaunda, has revealed that a Tongaat man was told to stop construction at a home, just weeks before a retaining wall fell onto a property, leading to the deaths of two people. On Friday, emergency teams retrieved the bodies of a mother and son who died when their roof caved in.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen said their bodies were pulled from the debris following a six-hour rescue. The woman's older son survived the incident. Kaunda said the City has on several occasions appealed to residents to refrain from building any structure without it giving a green light. Kaunda is urging residents to respect the city’s by-laws as they are made to maintain law and order, thus improving the well-being of all residents.

He called upon everyone to remember the family in their prayers during this time of bereavement. "This is a horrible accident that has just happened. I am still reeling in shock after it was brought to my attention. And it is very sad that their lives were taken by the wall that was not supposed to be constructed in the first place. This accident must send a clear message to all our residents that these by-laws are not aimed at frustrating them, but to prevent accidents of this nature to happen.

Resue teams retrieved the bodies of a mother and son after a wall collapsed onto their home. Picture: RUSA “By continuing to disregard the city’s by-laws, we are putting our lives in danger. For anyone to commence with construction, they need endorsement from us. Following this accident, we are going to be unrelenting in our quest to clamp down on anyone building without being authorised to do so by this sphere of government," Kaunda said. He called on law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice is served.