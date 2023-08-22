‘I am not fine’: Durban woman captured on viral street robbery video speaks out

A Durban woman, who was seen being violently robbed in broad daylight on Musgrave Road on CCTV footage that has since gone viral on social media, has spoken about her ordeal. Caroline Michael took to her TikTok page on Tuesday to thank everyone for the love and messages sent to her following her robbery ordeal.

“It really means a lot. I really appreciate it,” she said. She added, “Am I alive? Yes, I'm alive. Am I going to be fine? No I am not. Am I mentally fine? It's going to take a long time for me to be mentally fine. I'm very grateful that I'm still here,” she said. Michael said she was shaken up by the ordeal and was grateful that “God saved me”.

“I think it will take a while for me to be okay. Mentally, I am a strong woman. “But I know God's got me always. So thank you so much to everyone that messaged me. Thank you for all the love,” she said.

In the video, Michael is seen walking out of the shop, with her belongings in her hand. A man pounces on her and attempts to grab her belongings, while Michael tries to fight him off. She is violently pushed to the pavement. Patrons from inside the coffee shop run to the victim’s aid, but the robber jumps into an awaiting getaway car.

The manager, who preferred not to be named, said the woman’s cellphone had been stolen. “She was badly bruised and suffered injuries to her shoulder. She was also traumatised,” he said. He said this was an unfortunate phone snatching incident, adding that he heard one of the suspects had been arrested, he told IOL.