Inanda residents brace for power outage as city goes ahead with maintenance work

DURBAN – Residents living around Ntuzuma are advised of a planned power outage at the Ntuzuma substation due to maintenance work. Spokesperson for the eThekwini Municipality, Msawakhe Mayisela, said the maintenance forms part of improving the reliability and quality of power supply.

“The outage is due to take place on Thursday August 19 from 8am to 4pm,” Mayisela said. He added that Inanda, Glebelands, KwaMashu (H and M sections), and Ntuzuma (A, B, E, F and G sections) may be affected. “Residents are urged to note the planned power outage and plan accordingly,” he said.