Interpol job scam warning: Unless we advertise it on our official websites, do not apply for these vacancies

Durban - The International Criminal Police Organisation’s (Interpol) National Central Bureau office in South Africa has warned job seekers not to fall prey to online employment scams. The warning comes following an apparent false report on a Malaysian website which has been reported to Interpol's headquarters in Lyon, France.

"In an article headlined 'take the first step to join Interpol South Africa', inaccurate salary figures are grossly inflated and overstated. Interpol South Africa therefore takes this opportunity to enlighten members of the public about the mandate and recruitment process of Interpol," said national police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe. She explained that the National Central Bureau (NCB) whose offices are based in Pretoria is the SAPS’ lead agency for transnational police investigations linked to South Africa. "It is a source of international intelligence information enabling SAPS to address South Africa’s crime challenges from a global perspective. It is staffed by trained police officers and support staff who joined the SAPS through the applicable recruitment processes," Mathe said.

She said NCB Pretoria employees assist the SAPS to take part in police investigations beyond South Africa’s borders, and to share police intelligence with NCB’s globally to detect emerging crime trends that could affect South Africa. "Through the NCB, SAPS regularly takes part in Interpol-led regional police operations in seizing drugs, contraband and also assisting other countries to arrest and bring globally wanted criminals to justice," Mathe added. Interpol South Africa advised members of the public that its job advertisements are strictly advertised on either the SAPS website: www.saps.gov.za or the Interpol website: www.Interpol.int/en.

