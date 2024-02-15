It’s going to be a scorcher! Extremely hot weather predicted for Durban

Emergency services are warning residents to be extra cautious as heatwave temperatures are expected over Durban on Thursday. ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said amid warnings of severe heat and humidity, residents were urged to stay hydrated.

“We would like all people to please adapt to the weather and do not over exert yourself during the the heat,” Jamieson said. “Please also assist the elderly and ensure they stay hydrated. Should children be taking part in sports please ensure enough water is available as well as sunblock.”

Picture: ALS Paramedics/Supplied Picture: ALS Paramedics/Supplied He added that pet owners should also ensure their animals have enough water to stay hydrated.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), heatwave conditions are also expected over the western and the central parts of the Free State, in most parts of the North-West as well as over the extreme north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape until Thursday. “These conditions are also expected over Gauteng and southern and central parts of Mpumalanga where it will persist until Saturday,” Saws said. Meanwhile, the weather forecaster has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning of damaging winds between Durban and Kosi Bay.

A Yellow Level 1 warning for damaging winds has also been issued for Joe Gqabi in the Eastern Cape, and residents in Beaufort West, in the Western Cape, have been warned of an extremely high fire danger conditions over the municipality.