Residents urged to stay safe as heatwave hits the capital city

With temperatures expected to soar to 37 degrees Celsius in areas such as Hammanskraal, the City of Tshwane has urged residents to take precautions as the heatwave hit the capital city. This comes after the warning by the South African Weather Service about the persistently high temperatures expected to last until today.

The heatwave conditions, according to the weather forecasters, would be experienced in Gauteng, the western highveld of Mpumalanga, central and western parts of Limpopo, eastern parts of both the North West and the Free State. Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Charles Mabaso called on residents to take note of a heat wave advisory issued by SA Weather Service on Tuesday. “It is forecast that the heat wave will persist until Thursday, February 8, 2024,” he said.

He said his department has noted that temperatures in areas such as Hammanskraal are anticipated to rise to 37 ºC. “It is against this background that we call on residents to be aware of adverse effects that may be caused by extended exposure to extreme heat weather conditions. The effects may include dehydration, heat exhaustion and, in severe circumstances, heat stroke,” Mabaso said. As part of precautionary measures residents are advised to stay hydrated by drinking copious amounts of water and limiting outdoor activities especially during the hottest time of the day.