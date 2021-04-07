JUST IN: DUT closes all five Durban campuses until further notice

DURBAN - FOLLOWING yesterday's chaos at the Durban University of Technology (DUT), management has decided to close all five Durban campuses until further notice. Yesterday, throngs of prospective students flocked to DUT after a hoax message did the rounds about registration. DUT said a large number of people invaded the Sports Centre at the Steve Biko campus in Durban. "This was after they had reacted to 'fake' social media posts inviting walk-ins to register at DUT. The university did not invite walk-ins to register on campus," DUT management said. They added that last night, crowds of students continued to occupy the Sports Centre and refused the request to leave campus. This morning, the situation escalated with protesters milling around outside the Steve Biko campus, hurling stones at buildings, damaging university property, barricading public roads, and making several attempts to invade more buildings on campus.

The university has called on all the relevant law enforcement agencies to assist in calming this potentially dangerous situation. It had become clear that the situation was tough to contain, it said, and was being exacerbated with increasing numbers of people trying to force their way on to many other parts of the Durban campuses. This also posed a threat for Covid-19 infections.

"As a result, all five Durban campuses of the university will be closed until further notice. Please note that all online university functions and activities will continue. This means that online registration for first-time entering students with firm offers will proceed as previously announced," DUT said.

Students at the Durban University of Technology have forcefully made their way to the university campuses this morning.



More than 800 students embarked on a March around after the university cancelled campus registration until further notice yesterday. @TheMercury #DUT pic.twitter.com/Jga75HZWIk — Sakhiseni Nxumalo (@SakhiNxumalo) April 7, 2021

WATCH: A number of #DUT students walk ins being arrested by the police outside the university. This comes after they protested outside the institution, demanding registration to resume with immediate effect. @TheMercury pic.twitter.com/u82wYmjaKJ — Sakhiseni Nxumalo (@SakhiNxumalo) April 7, 2021

