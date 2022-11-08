King Misuzulu to open the first Zulu kingdom investment conference, organisers claim

Durban - A pre-eminent development trust is organising an economic empowerment conference aimed at unlocking economic opportunities in the Zulu kingdom, more especially on land owned by the Ingonyama Trust. The conference will be held over two days in Durban and King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, the newly crowned Zulu monarch, has reportedly been roped in to speak on the first day.

The conference is being organised by the Heritage Development Trust, which is based in Empangeni, and it is expected to attract a range of people like traditional leaders and business people. A member of the development trust, Professor Musa Xulu, told IOL that the conference is called Indaba KaZulu: Zulu Kingdom Investment Conference. The conference will look at opportunities in the heritage and cultural economy, rural agriculture, mining, logistics, technology and maritime sectors, among others.

He said the Zulu kingdom is rich in resources and only proper planning can pull millions of its people out of poverty. “We believe that the territory in which the kingdom has a physical presence (Ingonyama Trust land) and neighbouring towns are endowed with economic resources with a potential to restore and lead to the prosperity of all, through the realisation of Shaka’s dream of a steady, self-sufficient kingdom. “The Zulu kingdom is a virtual kingdom, although there is land under Ingonyama Trust which is the remainder of the original Zulu territory in the days of King Shaka.

“This is also part of the land which was under the erstwhile KwaZulu government. Poverty and disease, crime and lack of prospects to prosper is (the) order of the day in the kingdom today. “Unemployment is high, businesses are falling, grassroots anger is brewing and Shaka’s dream is dead. “Although there are many speculations about the state of the potential economy in this land, it remains unclear what the quantifications of that economy or economic resources are,” Xulu said.

After the conference, Xulu said it is envisaged that they will be able to compile a comprehensive portfolio of potential future investment projects in KZN’s rural economy and a portfolio of developmental programmes currently run by the government, the private sector and municipalities. Despite claims by Xulu that King Misuzulu will attend and open the conference, IOL was unable to get confirmation from the king’s office. The king’s private secretary and spokesperson, Prince Thulani Zulu referred all questions to Prince Thami Zulu, another aide of the king.