For those not enjoying the colder weather conditions, the South African Weather Service (Saws) said most places should become warmer by Thursday. The country, including Durban, has been gripped by cold temperatures following snowfall in Gauteng and parts of the Drakensberg on Monday.

However, Saws forecaster, Lehlohonolo Thobelo said conditions were expected to change by Thursday throughout the country. “In Durban, temperatures are expected to rise to 22 degrees Celsius. So it will be a much cooler day,” he said. Thobelo said no more snow was predicted for any other parts of the country following snowfalls in Gauteng, some parts of Mpumalanga and the Drakensberg.

Another weather forecaster William Msimanga said “The daily temperatures in Gauteng will remain cold for today and tomorrow with a very low minimum temperatures in the morning closer to freezing level and below, for the rest of this week, while the daily temperatures will start improving from Thursday into Friday.” There is no rain predicted for Cape Town for the rest of the week. “On Saturday they might experience a small chance of isolated light showers and rain just ahead of the cold front that will be approaching far from the west.”

In an earlier interview with IOL, Thobelo explained the difference between snow and sleet. “Sleet is just a reference of snow that is very, very light. It is true that we have experienced some of it, but some of the places, especially around the East Rand, and that includes Heidelberg, they experienced snow where it was actually quite greater size which resulted in snow,” he said. On Monday, the weather service released an advisory for very cold temperatures in Mpumalanga and Gauteng and cautioned farmers that these temperatures could pose a risk to livestock and certain crops.