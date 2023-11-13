KwaZulu-Natal government to assist Clairwood settlement fire victims

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works Sipho Nkosi on Monday visited the site in Clairwood, Durban, where hundreds of residents lost their homes after a massive fire broke out at an informal settlement. Over 200 families will spend the festive season in dim spirits after all their belongings were burnt on Friday.

The provincial government said the visit was to determine the extent of damage and how it could assist survivors of the blaze. “On November 10, a fierce fire engulfed the informal settlement in Clairwood, resulting in the destruction of over 200 informal houses. The impact on the residents and the community at large is severe, and the disaster team is assisting the displaced residents,” the provincial government said. “The government has mobilised resources to provide emergency relief to those affected. Shelter, food, and other essential supplies are being arranged for displaced residents,” it said.

“The Premier will also be meeting with local authorities and emergency services to coordinate a comprehensive response plan.” When the fire broke out, five fire trucks from the eThekwini Fire and Emergency unit were dispatched to douse the fire. There were no reported deaths.

A video posted on Traffic SA Twitter page showed clouds of smoke rising from the area. Acting divisional commander of Durban’s fire department Mazwi Makhanya was quoted in an ECR report saying the residents were safely evacuated. Over the weekend, a resident from the area was interviewed on live radio and said that people “lost everything”.

On Sunday, as Diwali celebrations continued in Durban, a Bayview family also lost their home to a fire. Video’s circulating on social media show the house, on Lenny Naidu drive near the Bayview Shopping Centre, being destroyed by the fire. The fire department managed to contain the fire, but the house was completely destroyed.