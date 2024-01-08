KZN disaster teams on standby as province braces for more heavy rains

Disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal are on standby following a warning of heavy rains for parts of the province. The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) warned of Level 2 warnings in the western and southern parts of KZN on Monday.

Cogta said that there will be widespread showers and thunderstorms. The affected areas are; Alfred Duma - Ladysmith, Dannhauser, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma - Underberg, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, eThekwini Metro, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Inge, Inkosi Langalibalele - Escourt - Sobabili, KwaDukuza, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Mpofana - Giants Castle, Mpofana - Mooi River, Msinga, Ndwedwe, Newcastle, Okhahlamba, Ray Nkonyeni, Richmond, Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, Umdoni, uMngeni and uMshwathi Local Municipalities,“ said Cogta’s Siboniso Mngadi. Mngadi said weather models indicate significant amounts of rainfall of more than 50mm over the western parts, as well as over the southern parts, which may lead to flooding as well as localised impacts.

"Communities are strongly advised to avoid crossing swollen rivers. Exercise extreme caution when travelling, or consider postponing travel plans as roads may become impassable due to flooding, water-filled potholes, and potential sinkholes. In rural areas, residents living along riverbanks should be prepared to evacuate to higher ground if necessary, as riverbanks may flood," he added. At least 40 people have been killed in KZN, with five more still missing following days of heavy rains and flash floods. Mngadi said three people drowned in the Harry Gwala District while two farm workers were killed in a lightning strike.