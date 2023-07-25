KZN flood victim claims his R44 million Lotto jackpot, plans to build secure home for his seven kids

A KwaZulu-Natal man who bagged over R44 million in the Lotto jackpot has finally come forward to claim his prize. The man played Lotto via the Standard Bank banking app.

According to National Lottery Ithuba the man will walk away with R44,331,253.90 after winning the July 12 draw. Interestingly, it was not the first time the father of seven struck it lucky in the National Lottery games. A few years back, according to Ithuba, he won over R340,000.

Having faced the devastating impact of flooding on two occasions in KZN, the winner said he plans to use his newfound fortune to invest in a safe, secure home where his family can find solace and protection. "I am beyond grateful for this incredible stroke of luck and the overwhelming support of the National Lottery,“ he told Ithuba. “Winning this life-changing amount will enable me to build a legacy for my family, something I had only dreamt of.

“I want to provide them with a stable and secure home, ensuring their safety and well-being.” The winner said education is another paramount aspect close to his heart and that he is determined to invest in providing quality education for all his children and extended family. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: "We are overjoyed to witness another life-changing moment with the National Lottery.