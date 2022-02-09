KZN government welcomes arrest of construction mafia who tried to muscle in on Durban High Court site

DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal MEC for the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs has welcomed the arrest of a gang of men who allegedly tried to force entry at the Durban High Court construction site last week. The Mercury reported that the men, believed to be from a business forum, tried to get onto the site and interrupt workers and contractors.

Police responded and arrested six men. “We have been very clear and consistent in our message. If so-called business fora, or indeed anyone else, want to behave like a Mafia-style protection racket, then the law must take its course swiftly and uncompromisingly. If people want to engage genuinely about empowerment opportunities then our doors will be open for good faith engagement,” said MEC Ravi Pillay. He said parties must continue to respect the memorandum of understanding (MOU) which include a clear and emphatic rejection of any criminal conduct and to respect the procurement processes within the framework of the law.