KZN police hunt alleged Wentworth gangster for allegedly killing a man in his home while out on bail for murder

Durban - The SAPS anti-gang unit is on the lookout for a suspect allegedly implicated in the murder of a 40-year-old Wentworth resident. According to police sources, Myron Snyman was shot in the upper region of his chest on Saturday afternoon.

Story continues below Advertisement

Snyman was declared dead on the scene. Police say the suspect, Allazay Vernon, 22, entered Snyman’s home in Wentworth, drew his firearm and shot him without saying a word. It is believed the hit was gang-related.

Vernon is currently out on bail for the murder of 15-year-old Joran Jacobs, who was shot during a drive-by last year. Police have not located Vernon as yet but say that their informers were asked to keep them informed should they come across the suspect. “It is alleged that the deceased male, Myron Snyman, aged 40yrs, was seated in the bedroom of the flat when the suspect known as Allazay Vernon forcefully entered the premises and walked to the room where the deceased was seated and without uttering a word drew a firearm and shot the deceased once striking him in the upper region of his chest.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The deceased was certified dead at the scene by the paramedics,” police said. Vernon, together with two other suspects, were arrested last year for the teenager’s murder. Tyrese Pretorius aka "Minnie" and Codey Hoffenberg aka "Banks" in the back of a police van after being escorted into the Durban Magistrate’s court by a convoy of police vehicles. They appeared in court on charges of murdering Wentworth teen Jory Jacobs. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA) Tyrese Pretorius, aka "Minnie" and Codey Hoffenberg, aka "Banks" appeared in court alongside Vernon.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is not clear when the murder suspect, Vernon, received bail and was released from containment. While not stated categorically, the men are believed to be part of a gang who locked horns with a rival gang over the drug trade and territory, with Wentworth residents stuck in the centre of a violent and bloody war. Codey Hoffenberg aka "Banks" left, and Tyrese Pretorius aka "Minnie" right, are members of the notorious Cartel gang in Wentworth appeared in court for the murder of 15-year-old Joran Jacobs who was killed in a drive-by shooting.Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA) IOL