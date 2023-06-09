KZN’s Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre scoops global award

KwaZulu-Natal’s Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre has reaffirmed its status as one of South Africa’s leading stroke-ready facilities after being awarded Platinum Status by the World Stroke Organization (WSO) awards at the Coastlands Umhlanga Conference Centre. Stroke continues to be one of the leading causes of death worldwide.

According to the Global Burden of Disease study, stroke is responsible for an estimated 5.5 million deaths annually, accounting for approximately 10% of all deaths worldwide. The WSO is a globally recognised authority in stroke care and prevention. Their Angels Awards aim to acknowledge and celebrate outstanding achievements in stroke care and the advancements made by hospitals and healthcare professionals in this critical field.

To qualify, hospitals must be registered with and submit data to the RES-Q quality of stroke care registry, an initiative of the European Stroke Organisation Enhancing and Accelerating Stroke Treatment (ESO East). “We are so proud to have been recognised by the World Stroke Organization as South Africa’s leading stroke treatment hospital,” said Niresh Bechan, managing director of Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre. “This is because a patient who may be having a stroke or who has had a stroke has their chances of recovery vastly improved if they are treated at the right facility. Receiving the Platinum Award signifies that our hospital has demonstrated exemplary performance in stroke care.

“It signifies that we have surpassed the highest standards set by the WSO, showcasing excellence in several key areas, including prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and patient outcomes. “This accolade not only reflects the commitment and dedication of our medical staff but also provides a strong endorsement of our hospital’s ability to deliver exceptional stroke care,” Bechan added. The award is a culmination of a sustained approach by Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre, who have been building and improving on its ultra-sophisticated and digitally integrated hospital.

It is the only hospital in KwaZulu-Natal that offers much-needed services for Paediatric Cardiac Surgery, and the hospital was voted as one of SA’s top 20 hospitals for five consecutive years. Fulfilling the requirements of the World Stroke Organization’s RES-Q set of measures as a stroke-ready unit, Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre has been validated as equipped to provide the full spectrum of diagnostic and interventional services for the identification and treatment of stroke 24 hours a day according to the strict protocols required by Emergency Services Organisation East. The WSO RES-Q is a comprehensive stroke care registry developed by the World Stroke Organization. This registry enables healthcare institutions worldwide to collect, analyse, and benchmark data related to stroke care.

By participating in WSO RES-Q, Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre contributes to the global pool of knowledge and helps drive advancements in stroke care practices. “The data collected through this registry allows us to evaluate our own performance, identify areas for improvement, and implement evidence-based strategies to enhance patient outcomes,” Bechan said. “The Platinum Award from the WSO Angels Awards signifies our hospital’s outstanding commitment to stroke care excellence.

“It recognises the tireless efforts of our dedicated medical professionals and our commitment to continuously improve patient outcomes. “By actively participating in initiatives like WSO RES-Q, we contribute to the advancement of stroke care globally, sharing knowledge and learning from other leading institutions. “This award reinforces our hospital's position as a leader in stroke care and motivates us to persistently strive for excellence in all aspects of our patient care,” he said.