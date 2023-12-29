Ladysmith flood: More families get closure as 9 bodies recovered

Nine bodies have now been recovered in Ladysmith after the damaging floods on Christmas Eve. The search was still ongoing for remaining victims.

Emergency workers have been hard at work since Sunday looking for those who went missing following the devastating floods on Christmas Eve on Sunday. Six people initially lost their lives in the tragedy. On Thursday, emergency workers had a breakthrough in the search when they found the bodies of a father and his toddler son and this was soon followed by the discovery of four more bodies bringing the total to six by the afternoon.

Providing an update on Friday, Samantha Meyrick, IPSS Medical spokesperson, confirmed that two bodies were found on Friday morning, followed by a third at around noon. She said the search for the remaining victims were ongoing. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police divers from the K9 Search and Rescue, officers from Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Umhlali, Empangeni, Vryheid and Newcastle worked tirelessly and recovered the bodies.

“The search, which is also supported by NSRI Station 5, the Alfred Duma Local Municipality, the Al-Imdaad Foundation, Sharaj Rescue, Working on Fire and other private organisations, will continue until all the missing bodies have been accounted for.” On Wednesday, the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, visited the families of those who lost loved ones. “We met with the families of the victims and reassured them that government will provide full support during this distressing period” said MEC Sithole-Moloi