Liqui Fruit confirms mould findings in some juice cartons

Pioneer Foods confirmed that traces of mould have been found in some Liqui Fruit juice cartons. “As a trusted producer of premium fruit juices, we take this matter seriously and have taken steps to thoroughly investigate the select cases of mould formation, which may occur over time when oxygen infiltrates the preservative-free, 100% fruit juice,” Pioneer Foods said in a statement on social media.

“We understand the inconvenience and concern this may have caused, and we want to assure you that addressing this issue is our top priority.” The manufacturer said it has reached out to clients who found mould inside their cartons. It said upon inspection of a complaint received, it has been confirmed by food scientists and other experts, that the investigated packs appear to have been linked to compromised packaging and/or the product was exposed to beyond normal storage and handling conditions which could have occurred at any point in the extended value chain through to the consumer.