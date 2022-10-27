LIVE BLOG: All eyes are on the Zulu kingdom ahead of the coronation

WATCH:The press conference by Prince Mbonisi, Prince Vulindlela & Prince Mathuba has started. Prince Buzabazi is not present. Prince Mbonisi opens by saying they are members of the royal council as chosen by the late King Goodwill Zwelithini to handle issues of the monarch.@IOL pic.twitter.com/ADyA9OQ0UO — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 27, 2022

UPDATE: Now in Umhlanga for the press conference called by Prince Buzabazi and other members of the Zulu royal family like Prince Mbonisi. This is of course ahead of King Misuzulu's coronation on Saturday and Prince Buzabazi is also vying for the Zulu throne. @IOL pic.twitter.com/UkDVTGhNQE — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 27, 2022 WATCH: Buthelezi says King Misuzulu’s coronation is culmination of predetermined course of history The traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch and nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says the circulating list of members to serve in the crucial Zulu royal council is still being determined.

The list caused an uproar two weeks ago when it was leaked. The controversy around it was sparked by the fact that most of the 23 members in it were people with ANC roots. Among them is former president Jacob Zuma and Mzwandile Mkhwanazi, an ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa in KwaZulu-Natal. Read the full story here

WATCH THIS Video by Sihle Mavuso PHOTOS: Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has arrived to address the nation ahead of Kin Misuzulu's coronation on Saturday in Durban. @IOL pic.twitter.com/sjElF7YpBV — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 27, 2022

All eyes are on the Zulu kingdom ahead of the coronation of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday. The coastal city is already abuzz with several activities. Zulu regiments and maidens are expected to take centre stage throughout the event where 48 000 people would be accommodated within the stadium while others will watch proceedings from fans parks in Ulundi, Nongoma and Vryheid. Some of the guests of the king have already arrived and are undergoing screening and accreditation at the Durban Exhibition Centre as security has been tightened ahead of the event and during the day of the event itself.