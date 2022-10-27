Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, October 27, 2022

LIVE BLOG: All eyes are on the Zulu kingdom ahead of the coronation

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini. Picture : Motshwari Mofokeng/ African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Published 15m ago

WATCH: Buthelezi says King Misuzulu’s coronation is culmination of predetermined course of history

The traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch and nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says the circulating list of members to serve in the crucial Zulu royal council is still being determined.

The list caused an uproar two weeks ago when it was leaked. The controversy around it was sparked by the fact that most of the 23 members in it were people with ANC roots.

Among them is former president Jacob Zuma and Mzwandile Mkhwanazi, an ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa in KwaZulu-Natal.

Read the full story here

WATCH THIS

Video by Sihle Mavuso

All eyes are on the Zulu kingdom ahead of the coronation of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday. The coastal city is already abuzz with several activities.

Zulu regiments and maidens are expected to take centre stage throughout the event where 48 000 people would be accommodated within the stadium while others will watch proceedings from fans parks in Ulundi, Nongoma and Vryheid.

Some of the guests of the king have already arrived and are undergoing screening and accreditation at the Durban Exhibition Centre as security has been tightened ahead of the event and during the day of the event itself.

The event is expected to controversial figures like King Mswati III of Eswatini, and bring foes like former President Jacob Zuma to share a stage with his successor and nemesis, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has already said it will picket outside the venue to highlight the plight of the people of Eswatini under the dictatorship of King Mswati, who is an uncle to King Misuzulu.

Current Affairs

Related Topics:

imperial and royal mattersSACPDurbanKing MisuzuluKing Goodwill ZwelithiniZulu KingKing Mswati IIIJacob ZumaCyril RamaphosaCoronationZulu NationeSwatini

Sihle Mavuso