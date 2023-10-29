Load shedding, the return! Eskom alternates between Stage 2 and 3 from 4pm on Sunday

"Thereafter, Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Tuesday, followed by Stage 2 load shedding until 4pm. This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice," said Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena.

After just over one week of no load shedding , Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Sunday until 4pm on Monday.

She said breakdowns are currently at 16 150MW of generating capacity while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5 950MW.

Mokwena said over the past 24 hours, a generation unit each at Duvha, Grootvlei, Kusile and Matimba power stations was taken offline for repairs. In the same period, a generation unit at Kriel Power Station was returned to service.

"Eskom teams are working tirelessly to ensure that additional generating units are returned to service as soon as possible. Eskom’s load forecast for the evening peak demand is 24 824MW and Monday’s peak demand is anticipated to be 27 557MW. We appeal to the members of the public to continue reducing demand by switching off non-essential appliances," Mokwena added.