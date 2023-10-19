LOOK: 3.3m crocodile found outside KZN police station

Workers at a police station in Mandeni got the fright on their lives after discovering a 3.3 metre crocodile lounging outside the police station on Wednesday night. Speaking about the incident Dylan Meyrick from IPSS Search and Rescue said they were used to receiving strange calls.

“But last night’s has to be one of the best. A local SAPS station near Mandeni called for assistance around 10pm for a crocodile behind the station. “A team responded to the station to investigate, and found a large, adult crocodile.” Meyrick said being a “unique situation” the decision was made to call for assistance from a local, Ashton Musgrave, who has experience in safely capturing crocodiles.

“The crocodile was safely captured and loaded onto the back of a waiting vehicle. “The crocodile has measured in at a massive 3.3 metres.” Meyrick said after discussions with relevant authorities, the crocodile will be relocated to the Hluhluwe area this morning.