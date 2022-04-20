LOOK: ABH Home in Chatsworth needs your help to repair flood damage

Durban – The Aryan Benevolent Home in Chatsworth is seeking donors after the recent floods caused extensive damages to its infrastructure. According to its CEO, Naren Pattundeen, the facility in Arena Park the cost of the damage has been estimated at R2.5 million.

The bulk of the cost is for repairs to stormwater and borehole water pipes. The organisation takes care of homeless children, the elderly, and those who are physically and mentally unable to care for themselves. The facility also suffered damage to its electrical systems, which has forced them to run a diesel generator at a cost of R3 000 a day.

The home also experienced a shortage of staff because some of them had to attend to their homes that were destroyed during the flood. “We experienced mudslides that broke stormwater and borehole water pipes. This blocked stormwater and sewer disposal to the municipal lines. We have engaged engineers and building experts to assist us to find a long-term solution,” Pattundeen said. “We are making a humble appeal if you could kindly assist in the above storm damage measures that will need to be repaired within the next month. The total estimate for the above items is in the region of R2.5m.”

For those who wish to donate, the banking details are below. Image: Supplied. As at Wednesday, the death toll in KZN has risen to more than 440 people, while search-and-rescue missions are still under way to recover missing people. The government has declared a state of disaster in KZN, following a visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa and senior state officials.

