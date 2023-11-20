City teams are working around the clock to clean up after a freak storm swept through Durban on Sunday. Just after 6pm, the city was hit with torrential downpours, gale force winds, and even hail in some parts.

City spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said they received reports of landslides and trees falling onto roads and homes, mainly in informal settlements. On Monday, disaster management teams set out to assess the extent of the damage, noting that the most affected areas included Wards 29, 30, and 34. Clermont was the hardest-hit part of the city, with damaged electrical infrastructure.

Sunday night’s strong winds and rain wreaked havoc mainly in the central parts of the city, with trees falling onto roads and homes. Picture: Supplied Sunday night’s strong winds and rain wreaked havoc mainly in the central parts of the city, with trees falling onto roads and homes. Picture: eThekwini Municipality Our weather service tells us about a storm after the storm. #Durban storm was hectic and we just passed plenty of trees uprooted in Florida Road. I hope everyone is safe @storm_sa @SAWeatherServic pic.twitter.com/ECqLOB4zKW — 🦋*Nams *🕊 (@Namritha_) November 19, 2023

She said teams from the Parks, Recreation, and Culture Unit had their hands full since the early hours of Monday, clearing trees and debris that had fallen on roads. "This resulted in traffic being blocked in parts of the city. Municipal teams from various departments will continue working round the clock to restore affected services," she said. Sisilana said for emergency assistance, residents can contact the 24-hour call centre at 031 361 0000.