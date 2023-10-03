LOOK: Fire teams contain blaze at Richards Bay wood chip mill

The fire at NCT Forestry Wood Chip has been contained and has not spread to the neighbouring TWK stockpiles. Teams battled to maintain the blaze which began at the weekend, due to windy conditions.

On Tuesday morning, ward councillor Henning de Wet, said the fire had been contained.

City of uMhlathuze Mayor Xolani Ngwezi and King Cetshwayo District Mayor Thami Ntuli visited the site on Tuesday to monitor the situation. “The situation is still under control and firefighters are well containing the fire. Both Mayors have thanked the firefighters who have been fighting on eliminating the blaze since Saturday,” said City of uMhlathuze spokesperson, Bongani Gina.

Fire response teams have managed to contain the blaze at the NCT Forestry Wood Chip Factory in Richards Bay. Picture: City of uMhlathuze Municipality

City of uMhlathuze Mayor Xolani Ngwezi and King Cetshwayo District Mayor Thami Ntuli are on the ground monitoring the situation at the burning NCT mill in Richards Bay. Picture: City of uMhlathuze Municipality Meanwhile, the Port of Richards Bay remains open and fully functional, despite the fire incident. “While Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) and local authorities attend to the fire incident that started at the NCT stockpiles and conveyor belts in Richards Bay on September 28, the Port of Richards Bay remains fully operational,” said spokesperson Nkululeko Molefe.