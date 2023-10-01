PICS & VIDEO: Cause of Richards Bay fire to be investigated

Durban — A woodchip business went up in flames in Richards Bay, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday. The business is believed to be one of Richards Bay’s largest woodchip exporters and employers.

The City of uMhlathuze Fire Services received an urgent call regarding a fire incident near the NCT Company, adjacent to Foscor, which handles wood-related materials. Picture: Christo Botha Councillor Henning de Wet said: “An aerial programme by NCT will start early tomorrow (Monday) morning. Fixed-winged planes and helicopters will be waterbombing the stockpile of TWK in an effort to protect them. “From there, once the wind direction changes, they will waterbomb NCT in an effort to control the embers.” Referring to the affected woodchip business, De Wet said: “This is an enormous loss to one of our largest woodchip exporters and employers.”

De Wet also thanked Fuzion Ministries KZN for donating food and drinks to the firefighters on the ground. Also providing an update on the fire, uMhlathuze deputy mayor Christo Botha said the fire would continue for a long time. It will not be under control in the next day or two. He said there were teams on site to ensure the fire did not spread to another stockpile.

Botha was on site to assess the area. He said the fire was under control on one side. There was a lot of smoke in the area but it did not cross the road again, it had been was contained. He said there were firefighters on a neighbouring stockpile to ensure that there was water on that side so it did not catch fire. He also said that the wind direction had also changed.

In a statement on Sunday morning, City of uMhlathuze spokesperson Bongani Gina provided a preliminary report and the latest update on the Richards Bay blaze. Gina said that on Saturday at approximately 1.10pm, the City of uMhlathuze Fire Services received an urgent call regarding a fire incident near the NCT Company, adjacent to Foscor, which handles wood-related materials. Immediate action was taken to address the situation. The City of uMhlathuze Fire Services received an urgent call regarding a fire incident near the NCT Company, adjacent to Foscor, which handles wood-related materials. Picture: Christo Botha “Upon arrival at the scene, it was evident that the fire appeared to have originated at a conveyor belt used for the storage of wooden chips. However, a comprehensive investigation will be conducted to determine the precise cause of the fire. At the time of arrival, the fire had already engulfed the wooden chip stockpiles,” Gina said.

He said that the City of uMhlathuze Fire Services promptly engaged in firefighting operations and received invaluable assistance from various partners, including the Mondi Fire Services, Transnet Fire Services, South 32, RBM, and other private companies. Gina said the weather conditions posed significant challenges, with temperatures soaring to an estimated 39 degrees Celsius. The situation became increasingly complex as the wind speed intensified and shifted to a northerly direction, providing additional fuel to the fire. “At one point, wooden chip sparks were carried over John Ross Highway, igniting the green belt opposite the highway and the neighbouring residential area of Arboretum, Via Cassiandra, raising concerns for nearby residents,” Gina said.

He said that under the command of the City of uMhlathuze fire chief, fire and rescue teams were swiftly dispatched to different areas of Arboretum. “By approximately 8.29pm, the fire around the residential area was successfully brought under control, with no reported loss of property or lives. Our current focus remains on monitoring and addressing the ongoing fire at NCT, which is expected to require additional time, possibly even days, for complete containment,” Gina said. He said that the collaborative response from concerned agencies and the community has been overwhelming, with water tankers also made available to provide much-needed assistance.

“Evacuation measures were not deemed necessary, and there is currently no imminent risk to residential areas,” Gina said. City of uMhlathuze Mayor Xolani Ngwezi extended his heartfelt gratitude to all the firefighters and the citizens of Richards Bay who rallied together to form an indomitable team to combat this uncontrollable blaze. Their collective efforts ensured that the fire did not encroach upon the residential areas, especially in Arboretum, which is in close proximity to the fire incident. Ngwezi said: “Gratitude is extended to the dedication and support demonstrated by everyone, including industries, the Community Policing Forum (CPF), and individuals who worked tirelessly under extreme conditions to control and contain the fire. We urge the community to remain at home, stay vigilant, and report any signs of fire to the fire services.”