LOOK: KZN couple ties the knot after Mzansi helps throw dream wedding

Durban - Mzansi had a front row seat this past weekend when Nkosinathi Hadebe and Zandile Cele finally tied the knot after more than two decades of dating. The couple's story touched the hearts of KwaZulu-Natal over the last few weeks after Hadebe revealed that they had been together for 23 years but he could not give the love of his life the wedding of her dreams due to financial constraints.

IOL reported that Hadebe phoned in on Vuma FM recently and speaking to Jacinta Ngobese, he spoke of his desire to marry his childhood sweetheart, but just did not have the finances required to pull off the wedding. He spoke of how he uses his salary, as a security guard, to pay for what he can but has struggled to put money aside for a wedding. Ngobese shared the couple's story on her social media and it resonated with so many people who have come forward and made donations towards the couple's wedding.

The couple was married by Reverend Vusi Dube after contributions came from far and wide, from ordinary people and businesses.

Picture: VumaFM “I loved Zandile from the first time I saw her when we were much younger and it’s my dream to marry her,” Hadebe said in an interview with IOL before the wedding. He said they have two children together and wanted to live together as a family.