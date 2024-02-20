LOOK: Powered up! PMB’s Art in the Park celebrates 60th anniversary

The 60th Art in the Park exhibition was officially launched at Volvo Cars Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday. Under the theme of Art Through the Decades - Unleash your creativity and explore Volvo's fascinating journey - the exhibition invites learners to show off their artistic and cultural creativity where they are giving artist licence to represent the theme through their own interpretation.

Pietermaritzburg Tourism said the competition is intended to channel learners' positive thoughts into revealing their passion for art and displaying their awareness of Volvo cars through the decades, from 1927 to 2024. Director of Volvo Cars Pietermaritzburg and Hillcrest, Vaughn Marescia, said participating in this year’s Art in the Park event is a thrilling opportunity for Volvo Cars Pietermaritzburg.

Volvo Cars Hillcrest and PMB Director, Vaughn Marescia speaking at the launch of the event. Picture: Se-Anne Rall “We are incredibly excited to be a part of such a vibrant community celebration. At Volvo Cars Pietermaritzburg, we see ourselves as more than just a car dealership; we are an integral component of the Pietermaritzburg community, dedicated to fostering connections, supporting local arts, and contributing to the cultural richness of our city. “This event perfectly aligns with our values of innovation, sustainability, and community engagement. We look forward to celebrating the talents of our local artists and the spirit of our community, reinforcing the strong bond we share with the people of Pietermaritzburg,” Marescia added.

The Art in the Park launch coincided with the arrival of Volvo’s smallest full-electric vehicle, the EX30.

There will be three individual winners in the Junior School, three individual winners in the Senior School and three winners in the Children living with disability categories. Schools are invited to enter by March 25 at Publicity House, 177 Chief Albert Luthuli Street, PMB and students work should be submitted by March 29. Art in the Park will run from May 1 to 5 at the KZN National Botanical Gardens in PMB on Wednesday from 10am to 8pm, Thursday to Saturday from 10am to 9pm and Sunday at 10am to 4pm.