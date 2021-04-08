Man found floating in river after being electrocuted by illegal connections

Durban - Durban Metro Search and Rescue recovered the body of a 50-year-old floating in a river in Chatsworth on Wednesday afternoon after he was allegedly electrocuted by illegal electrical connections. According to Durban metro spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Parbhoo Sewpersad, it is alleged that the victim, had been electrocuted by illegal electrical connections running through the water in Chilten Drive. The body of the victim was recovered by members of Durban Search and Rescue together with SAPS. Picture: Supplied Sewpersad said the victim’s son had found him. “The victim was carried from the river, through the bush and over a railway line to the roadside. “The recovery was done by Durban Metro Search and Rescue together with SAPS Search and Rescue.

“The victim was then handed over to local SAPS members in attendance. An inquest docket had been opened.”

Last year four children in KZN were killed due to illegal electricity connections.

In February last year a 12-year-old boy died after being electrocuted at Umbilo river.

Spokesperson Superintendent Boysie Zungu told the Daily News the team which pulled the boy out of the river disconnected the illegal wires this week.

In another incident in November three children died as a result of illegal connection at the Jika Joe informal settlement in Pietermaritzburg.

MEC Sipho Hlomuka expressed his shock and sadness at this tragic incident which has led to the loss of three innocent lives.

IOL