Man killed after ploughing into truck on N2, his two young children rushed to hospital

Durban - A man was killed in a crash on the N2 on Friday morning, while his two young children and another woman were rushed to hospital. According to IPSS Medical Rescue they responded to an accident on the N2 northbound near Nyoni, on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast.

“On arrival, it was found that a light motor vehicle had rear-ended the back of the truck. “The truck, unaware of the accident, continued driving but did return to the scene a short while later,” said spokesperson Dylan Meyrick. “The impact of the accident left the front passenger with serious injuries, and the two children, aged 12 and 2, with moderate injuries.

“Sadly, the driver of the vehicle sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on scene.” Meyrick said the injured family was transported by IPSS Medical to a suitable facility for further care. “Our condolences go out to the friends and family of the deceased.”

In another accident, in the early hours of Friday morning, a 13-year-old was killed in a crash on the M4 near Westbrook. The teenager had been travelling in a car with four other occupants when the vehicle left the road and ploughed into a tree and rolled before coming to a stop. The three other occupants escaped with minor injuries.