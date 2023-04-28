Vehicles scattered across the N3 highway near Mariannhill Plaza in multi-vehicle crash that left 5 injured

Durban – A multi-vehicle collision involving four cars and a truck on the N3 highway Durban-bound before the Mariannhill Toll Plaza yesterday (Thursday) left five people injured. ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said at around 3.30pm, paramedics received numerous calls about a multiple vehicle collision involving trucks and cars.

Jamieson said when paramedics arrived at the accident scene, they found “total carnage” as four vehicles and one truck had been involved in the collision. “Vehicles were scattered all over the highway. Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that five patients had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate,”he said. He said the injured were stabilised on scene by Advanced Life Support paramedics before they were transported through to nearby hospitals for the further care that they required.

Jamieson said SAPS, Road Traffic Management (RTI) and Metro Police were in attendance. Five injured in multi-vehicle accident on the N3 highway Durban-bound before the Mariannhill Toll Plaza. Picture: ALS Paramedics.

Five injured in multi-vehicle accident on the N3 highway Durban-bound before the Mariannhill Toll Plaza. l ALS PARAMEDICS Earlier yesterday, The Mercury reported that 13 passengers were injured in a crash while travelling in a minibus taxi on the N3 Durban-bound just before spaghetti junction. ALS Paramedics also attended this accident scene just before 10.30am.

Jamieson said ALS received numerous calls of a serious accident. He said it was reported that the accident involved a single taxi. “On arrival paramedics found total chaos as they found a single vehicle, a taxi, had somehow lost control, rolling numerous times coming to rest on its side,” said Jamieson.

Jamieson said paramedics immediately assessed the scene. “Paramedics found that approximately 13 patients had sustained various injuries ranging from minor to serious,” he said. He said more ambulances and Advanced Life Support paramedics were dispatched immediately to assist.