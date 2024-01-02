MEC expresses concern over KZN teenage pregnancies, youngest mom is 14

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has expressed concern over the rate of unplanned pregnancies in the province. Commenting following the announcement of babies born on New Year's Day, Simelane said KZN welcomed 260 New Year’s Day babies yesterday. This was made up of 140 girls and 120 boys.

She said 28 teenage mothers gave birth to babies, with the youngest being 14-years-old. "The number of teenage mothers was 50, which was made up of one 14 year-old; seven 16 year-olds; eleven 17 year-olds; eleven 18 year-olds; and twenty 19 year-olds," the MEC said. "As a province, we remain concerned by the rate of unplanned pregnancies, which is evidenced through, among other indicators, the demand for safe termination of pregnancy, especially within the 10 to 19 age group.

We therefore once again urge parents and guardians to speak openly with their children about sexual reproductive health," Simelane added. She said learners should be encouraged to abstain from sex for as long as possible. Simelane outlined contraceptive methods provided at government health facilities, and said for unplanned incidents of unprotected sex, including cases of rape, emergency contraception is available at all clinics, Community Health Centres, and hospitals, to reduce the risk of pregnancy.